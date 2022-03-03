Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$33.50

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.96.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

