Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $10.65 on Thursday, reaching $71.84. 4,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $539.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

