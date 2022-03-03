Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.43) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.96 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.57. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.