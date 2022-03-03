Barclays Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

