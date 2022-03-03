Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,894. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

