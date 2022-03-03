Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,065 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Alleghany worth $112,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE Y opened at $669.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $670.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.16. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

