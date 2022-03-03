Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,133 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.36% of Essent Group worth $114,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

