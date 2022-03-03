Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 307,812 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Comerica worth $110,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

