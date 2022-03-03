Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Palantir Technologies worth $121,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,388 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

