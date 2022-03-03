Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 188,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Universal Health Services worth $117,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

UHS stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.