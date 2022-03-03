Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 415,591 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of LKQ worth $126,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

