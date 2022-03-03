Bank of America Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $75.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NEM opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

