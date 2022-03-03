Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Acquires $92,340.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BAND opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $764.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.
Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.