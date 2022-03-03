Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Acquires $92,340.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BAND opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $764.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

