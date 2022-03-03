Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

