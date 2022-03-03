Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $215.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.