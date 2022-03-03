Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

