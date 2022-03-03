Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,161 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.