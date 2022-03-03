Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

BALY opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

