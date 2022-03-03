Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.40

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.39), with a volume of 1438011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.45).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.88. The company has a market capitalization of £372.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)
