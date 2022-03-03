Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by China Renaissance Securities from $215.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.56.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

