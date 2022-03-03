Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

