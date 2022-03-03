B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FL. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE FL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

