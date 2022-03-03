B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

