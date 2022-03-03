B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $65.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

