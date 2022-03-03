B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.