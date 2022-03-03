Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the January 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,946. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.