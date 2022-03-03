Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of AXON opened at $144.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -146.07, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

