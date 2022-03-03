Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $36.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.03. 77,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,431. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

