Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 18,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,534. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating ) by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

