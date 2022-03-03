Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 450 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 450 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $20,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Alden Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

