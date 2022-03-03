Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 14,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.