Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 14,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.
In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
