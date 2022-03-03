Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350,442 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 87.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 254,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

