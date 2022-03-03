Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will report $190.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $181.56 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $840.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $887.82 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $894.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.13 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

