Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,508. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 161,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

