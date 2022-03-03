Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

