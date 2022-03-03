Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 542 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($13,235.48).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($20,124.11).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £292.57 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.33. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,260 ($30.32).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.