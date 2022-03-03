ATB Capital Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$28.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$17.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.21.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Insiders purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 in the last three months.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

