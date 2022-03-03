Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ATRA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

