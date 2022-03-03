ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 46,500 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$23.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
Read More
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.