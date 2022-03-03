ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

