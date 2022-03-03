ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

