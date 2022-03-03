AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $98,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

