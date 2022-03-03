Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Up 184.2% in February

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, an increase of 184.2% from the January 31st total of 271,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

ASAX stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Astrea Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAX. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

