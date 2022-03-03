AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 431,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 485,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,372. The company has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

