Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,417 shares of company stock worth $5,652,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.