Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Howard Albert Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.66. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

