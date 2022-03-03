Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,746 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.92. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52).

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

