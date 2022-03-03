Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ASRT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

