Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
ASRT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
