Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,762. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

