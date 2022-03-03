ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,616.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,616 ($21.68) and last traded at GBX 1,710 ($22.94), with a volume of 128892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,801.50 ($24.17).

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.79) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,130 ($55.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,660.92. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.57), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,917,726.07).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

