Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

NYSE:ASXC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 758.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

